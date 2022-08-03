Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $98.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00101927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00250004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,410,550 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,171,628 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

