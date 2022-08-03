Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $1,358,476. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.