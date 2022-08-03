Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.25-$22.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,236. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $7,053,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

