Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 89,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.