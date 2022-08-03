AirSwap (AST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

