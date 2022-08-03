Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 211.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.4% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE AEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 169,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,087. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.