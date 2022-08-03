AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

Shares of ASGLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. AGC has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

