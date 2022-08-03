Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

AFN stock opened at C$32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.76 million and a P/E ratio of 58.52. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

