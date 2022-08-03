Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.25 ($3.35) and last traded at €3.30 ($3.40). 419,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($3.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADJ. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.44) price objective on Adler Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on Adler Group in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Adler Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.25. The company has a market cap of $387.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

