Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $79,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.