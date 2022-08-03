Actinium (ACM) Hits One Day Volume of $64.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Actinium has a total market cap of $185,595.75 and $64.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,730,325 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

