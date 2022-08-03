ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $299,002.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00126582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

