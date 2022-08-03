Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,038,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 143,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 377,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

FAX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 971,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,228. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

