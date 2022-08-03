AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.90 billion-$58.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.59 billion. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.