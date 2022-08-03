AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.