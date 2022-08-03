986,394 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,362,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.5% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,844 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.