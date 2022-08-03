8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $91,023.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $576,835.35 and $91,023.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035555 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
