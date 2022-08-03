8,630 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 181,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,519. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

