6,966 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,012,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

