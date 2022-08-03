20,692 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.