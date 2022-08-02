ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 189,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,805. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,352,000 after purchasing an additional 555,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

