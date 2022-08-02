ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

