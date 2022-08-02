ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

