ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $215,012.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00621362 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034672 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 214,648,230 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.