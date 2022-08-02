ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $215,012.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00621362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034672 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 214,648,230 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

