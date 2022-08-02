Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.93. 1,231,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,917. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

