Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 62,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 96.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

