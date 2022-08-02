Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 88,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.