ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.92%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

