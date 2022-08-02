Zero (ZER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $87,681.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00267631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,722,448 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

