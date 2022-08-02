Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $809,845.10 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $809,845.10 and $18,302.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.