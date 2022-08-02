Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $35.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,382. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

