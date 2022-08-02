ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ZCore has a market cap of $50,224.01 and approximately $61.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00101207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00254894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00038372 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

