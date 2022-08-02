ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,488.24

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $330,488.24 and $22.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00268111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00075682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

