Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Zai Lab has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.86) EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zai Lab stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

