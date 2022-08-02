YVS.Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,425.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $76,712.20 and $47,425.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

