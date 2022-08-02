YUMMY One Day Volume Reaches $101,823.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $101,823.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00620927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035069 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
