YUMMY One Day Volume Reaches $101,823.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $101,823.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00620927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035069 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.