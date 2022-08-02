YIELD App (YLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $148,990.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. YIELD App has a market cap of $15.23 million and $148,990.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.80 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

