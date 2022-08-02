Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Xylem also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. 63,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.