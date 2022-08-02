XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 6%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

