XL Fleet (XL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

NYSE XL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

