WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 19th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

