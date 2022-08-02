Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.79, but opened at $90.00. Woodward shares last traded at $90.49, with a volume of 6,954 shares.

The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

