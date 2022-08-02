Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $104.79. 446,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,077. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

