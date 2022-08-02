WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $834,603.00

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $834,603.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.