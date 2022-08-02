WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

