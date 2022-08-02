Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.33.
Wingstop Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
