WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $221,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.