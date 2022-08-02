Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Trading Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.27. 160,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,713,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

