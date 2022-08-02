Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $681,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $237,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

