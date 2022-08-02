White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 20%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 103,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 39,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Stock Up 17.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.